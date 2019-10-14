Tararua District Council's election is going right down to the wire, with just one vote separating two candidates vying for the final seat.

Both Carole Isaacson and Jim Crispin were seeking re-election.

Saturday's preliminary results put Isaacson through 18 votes ahead of Crispin but yesterday's progress results put Isaacson just one vote ahead.

With just over 100 special votes to still be counted it's a case of every vote counting, said returning officer Sandy Lowe.

Of those special votes 42 have been validated and the rest are still awaiting validation.

Lowe said because the vote count was so close the special votes, once they had all been validated, would be triple counted.

"We are hoping to have the final result by Thursday, but with the triple count having to be done this could take until Friday."

At this stage of the vote count Erana Peeti-Webber leads with 1882 votes, Kerry Sutherland has 1388, Sharon Wards has 1321 and Isaacson 1157 to fill the northern ward seats on the council.

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis said it was great to see that the two youngest candidates, Peeti-Webber and Raylene Treder for the southern ward, had polled the highest.

"This will bring a new dynamic to the council table as they will have a fantastic diversity of thoughts and will be able to connect with different parts of the community.

"It's great to see a new generation getting involved in local government."

Collis said there was a very high calibre of candidates for voters to choose from.

"This shows the absolute strength of the district. We continue to have a mix of experience and fresher eyes and ears on the council."

She hoped that another outlet could be found to utilise the skills of the candidates who had missed out on a seat on the council.

"It takes a lot to put yourself forward for a local body election and it's particularly hard for rural people because of the seasonal nature of their work."

But Collis said exciting times were ahead for the district.

"The growth opportunities afforded by the building of the Manawatū-Tararua Highway are about to hit the district. We are right on the cusp of a boom."

Collis said now she had a second term as mayor she would be able to bring some of the issues she had been working on to fruition.

Collis said new councillors will be heading into an exciting time as the prepare to celebrate is 30th year as Tararua District.

"What a wonderful time for the council to be part of this celebration."

With Tararua's Dorothy Lock narrowly missing out on a seat on the MidCentral Health Board, Collis said it was now more vital than ever that this district had representation at the board's public health forums.

"Dorothy and I will be attending all the public health forums, not just those in Tararua.

Dorothy is passionate and committed to putting the best interests of the people of Tararua forward. It's become a higher priority now that there is no Tararua representative on the health board."