

Two women in a stationary car in a driveway watched from their seats as another parked car came "flying" toward them in a bizarre three-car crash in Hastings.

Luckily, Megan Pellew and her friend Elizabeth "Storm" Lucas were not injured, but were left scratching their heads as to how the crash sequence unfolded on Monday.

The accident, at the intersection on Lyndon Rd West and King St South, occurred about 2.15pm on Monday.

Several fire trucks, ambulances and police cars rushed to the scene.

Advertisement

Pellew, who was in her silver Kia at the time, said she "heard it before she saw it".

Megan Pellew checks the car that shunted the one she was sitting inside. Photo / Warren Buckland

She and her Lucas had just parked up in the latter's driveway after going out to lunch when a white vehicle shunted a black Mazda off the road and into their car.

"She [Lucas] went to get out of the car and we just saw this car coming and I grabbed her, and we leaned to the side and this car was just flying towards us," Pellew said.

The driver of the white vehicle drove a short distance, before getting out of the car and collapsing, Pellew said.

The driver was taken to hospital by St John Ambulance.

A tow truck removed the vehicles from the scene and the road was re-opened by 3.10pm.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and whether charges will be laid.