A male worker has been fatally injured by a falling 300kg ramp at a worksite on Waitete Rd in Te Kuiti.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was called at about 11.42am. She referred all further queries to police.

Police said they were called about midday to the incident on Waitete Rd.

The death had been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

Worksafe said the man was killed by a falling 300kg ramp. The Government work-safety watchdog said it was investigating and no further information was available.