At Queen Charlotte Sound in 1770, during Captain Cook's Endeavour voyage, Europeans first saw the common bird we now call the tui.

Back in Britain, others used the specimens, paintings and written descriptive notes from the naturalists on Cook's ships. As a result, the world got its first printed image of a New Zealand bird in 1776 when Peter Brown published a hand-coloured engraving of a tui.

From Cook's materials, John Latham included many New Zealand birds in his book A General Synopsis of Birds, with the tui listed in a 1782 section as the "Poë Bee-eater".

