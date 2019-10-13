Police have arrested four people in a Bay of Plenty drug bust and seized nearly $1 million in assets.

Police say after search warrants were executed in the Taupō area on Friday four people will face charges over dealing methamphetamine, MDMA, and LSD as well a charges relating to commercial cannabis cultivation.

Police seized Harley Davidsons as part of the bust. Photo / supplied

The quartet - either patched members or associates of the Rebels gang - will also face organised crime charges and firearms charges.

The principal alleged offenders appeared in Rotorua District Court over the weekend.

Alongside the bust, police say they have seized assets worth approximately $950,000, including a 6.3 hectare lifestyle block in Wairakei, a residential section in Omori, ten vehicles including a classic car and five Harley Davidsons, and jewellery.

Vehicles were part of the $950,000 asset seizure by police. Photo / supplied

"Make no mistake, gangs are all about organised crime and making money," says Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson.

"The sale of illicit drugs by these groups causes immense harm to those who can least afford it.

"Police are committed to targeting and investigating those who engage in illegal activity, and holding them to account, so that our people and our communities are kept safe.