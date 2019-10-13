Usually, razor wire on top of a prison fence is designed to keep people inside its walls.

But for Napier Prison, it is keeping people out which is the problem.

The prison, which closed in 1993 has been a tourist attraction since 2002.

But not everyone wants to pay to get in. It's been struck by a spate of attempted break-ins, the most recent last Thursday.

Manager (matron) Ali Beal said the owners, who live on site, heard the break-in because of the sheer noise of it.

The group made it over the outside stone wall of the prison, then

