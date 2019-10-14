National Party leader Simon Bridges could face a number of rarely used punishments for defying the Speaker's ruling to take down National Party videos that use Parliament TV footage.

Speaker Trevor Mallard could make an announcement as soon as 2pm today, as he is meant to tell the House as soon as possible if he decides to refer the matter to the privileges committee.

The committee could recommend a number of sanctions including imprisonment, though this has never been used in New Zealand and a $1000 fine is likely the most serious realistic option.

Mallard could also decide to do

What happens now?

Video rules under review