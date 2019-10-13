Police have pulled a body from the water next to the Auckland ferry terminal.

The Herald understands a security guard found the body floating near Pier 3 at the wharf around 8am today.

It's believed the body is that of James Harley David Jenkins who went missing in the water last Monday around 4.30am.

His death was referred to the coroner last week.

He was seen talking to two men before he went into the water. The police dive squad spent several days searching for the man last week.