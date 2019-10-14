Uncaring society

A student lies dead in his room undiscovered for eight weeks. A young woman is trampled to death by drunken party-goers. These incidents are a huge indictment of the society in which we live today, an uncaring, me-first society. When I was doing my degree at Victoria University in the 1970s, we also drank, smoked dope and danced topless at music festivals. But we always looked out for each other. We spoke face to face and we noticed what was happening around us.
We had been taught to care for our fellow human beings and to try and

