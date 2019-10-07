A plan to build a $200 million high rise housing and retail block on Mission Bay's beachfront has been refused resource consent because it would be too tall.

The proposal would have seen Mission Bay given a major facelift but would have required the demolition of some of the area's most well-known buildings, such as the De Fontein Belgian Beer Cafe.

Developers Drive Holdings had applied to Auckland Council for resource consent to build on a 6527sq m block between Tāmaki Dr, Patteson Ave and Marau Crescent. The tallest building would have been seven storeys high.

Their plan met strong opposition with submitters concerned views of the Hauraki Gulf would be blocked and the development would change Mission Bay's character.

Of a total 699 submissions, 626 were opposed, three neutral and 70 in favour.

In a decision released today by Auckland Council, the independent hearing commissioners said the consent had been refused based on the visual effects the development would have had on the area.

"Overall, the adverse effects of the proposal to construct a new multi-level mixed use development would be unacceptable," they wrote.

"The excess height of the proposal will result in adverse visual and dominance effects on the amenity of the surrounding environment, including the local centre environment itself, nearby residential areas that overlook the site, and the wider landscape."

The development was also inconsistent with some aspects of Auckland's Unitary Plan, the city's planning document.

Under the Unitary Plan, the seaside suburb is slated for some development with some areas allowed buildings up to 18m.

However the tallest of the proposed buildings would have been 28m high.

Some well-known buildings at Mission Bay, including the Belgian Beer Cafe, would be demolished to make way for the new high-rise. File photo / Dean Purcell

Local councillor Desley Simpson posted the news to her Facebook page, congratulating locals who had fought the decision.

"Nobody was against development of the site just against how EXCESSIVE it was against UP [Unitary Plan] rules," she wrote.

The developer declined to comment to the Herald this evening but plans to release a statement on Tuesday.

The developer's project director Doug Osborne has previously told the Herald the project would bring "much needed" improvement to the commercial area and create a lasting lifestyle legacy for a favourite spot for Aucklanders and visitors.

"We've put thought and care into a design that references elements of the art deco flavour of Mission Bay while providing a mix of hospitality, modern retail and recreational space for locals and visitors."