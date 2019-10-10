COMMENT

Here's the good news for the Government. The vast majority of Aucklanders are on board with the rapid transit plan that is – ironically – moving forward very un-rapidly for the city.

Our latest survey of AA Members showed near universal (91 per cent) support for the idea of expanding Auckland's rapid transit network – one of the highest levels of support we've ever recorded on a transport project or issue.

The more difficult news is that people's expectations about what rapid transit will deliver are as high as they are for the All Blacks at the Rugby World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.