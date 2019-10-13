A restaurant is on fire on Auckland's Dominion Rd, in Mt Roskill.

Emergency services are at the scene of the restaurant at near a Caltex service station on Dominion Rd.

A witness who drove past the scene described seeing "the whole roof up in flames".

Caltex staffer Ankit Vaghela said he was on his way to work at about 9.50pm when he saw the blaze.

"It's massive, the whole roof was on fire," he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ were alerted to the blaze on Dominion Rd about 9.40pm

A spokesperson said there are sixteen fire appliances in attendance working to extinguish the blaze at the two-story building.

Dominion Rd between Donald Crescent and Cambrai Ave is closed while emergency crews work to put out the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said they got the call from FENZ at 9.40pm and are at the scene assisting.

More to come.