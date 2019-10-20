A woman who has been suffering chronic pain for more than a year has been told she'll need to wait until next month for a test that could be done within a couple of days - if she pays $7500 through a private specialist.

Teresa Peters has been in and out of hospital at least seven times since first experiencing "excruciating" pain in her lower abdomen last October.

She now needs an endoscopy test to find out if she has chronic pancreatitis, a risk factor for cancer, but says Waikato District Health Board keeps delaying the scan.

The frustrated 31-year-old

