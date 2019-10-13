A man who fled police south of Taupō, sparking an Armed Offenders Squad callout, has been arrested.

The man had been on the run from police since about 1pm after he refused to pull over for police after being spotted in a black Hyundai in Wharewaka, south of the city.

The man, who was already wanted by police, fled north on State Highway 1 before turning onto the Napier-Taupō Rd.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the man was arrested and taken into custody "without incident" after being found in a forestry area about 4pm.