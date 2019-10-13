A plane has managed to land safely at Auckland International Airport after it reported one of its engines failed.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underwood said they received a report at 1.32pm today that one of the plane's engines had failed.

It resulted in a full-scale emergency which included 14 fire engines responding from around the region.

However, as some crews still made their way to the scene, they were informed the plane had landed safely, and on time, at 1.45pm.