More than 500 dangerous criminals subject to orders enabling authorities to strictly monitor them amid fears of reoffending within the community have breached their conditions in the last six years.

New figures from the Department of Corrections released under the Official Information Act reveal that of the criminals subject to Extended Supervision Orders since 2014, 510 have been charged with breaching their conditions.

READ MORE:
Blessie Gotingco killer rejected by Supreme Court in bid to overturn convictions - again
'Cruel, degrading' sex offender back in court: But released from charge due to dementia
Corrections wants strict supervision

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.