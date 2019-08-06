The Department of Corrections is seeking a court order to strictly monitor a repeat child sex offender who threatened to give "many people HIV, HEP C" if she was released from prison.

The order will allow the department to closely manage the offender, who will be back in the community next month after her most recent sentence ends.



Rory Francis was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison in 2010 for rape and other sexual offending against boys and girls in 2010.

Earlier indecent offending against boys in 2005 resulted in a sentence of one year and three months.

Francis had been diagnosed as HIV positive before the offending.



Francis now identifies as female and uses the name Laken McKay.

In August last year the Herald revealed McKay had been released on parole and was living under the new identity.

The family of her most recent victim contacted the Herald after she was released, concerned her new identity meant the community was not aware of her past offending.

In October, McKay was recalled to prison after she breached her parole conditions.

She had been working as a prostitute for several weeks, taking cash and methamphetamine as payment.

Her parole conditions forbade her from any employment without express permission, and from using drugs.



From prison McKay wrote to the Herald saying she did not want to be back in the community and had asked to be kept in prison "behind a fence" for the rest of her life.

"So I wrote a letter to the chief executive of Corrections … I said that I wanted to live in the compound in Christchurch … which means I'll live there for the rest of my life - the community knows they are safe from me and I safe from them," she wrote in April last year.

"I also stated that if I were to be released from custody I would start working again as a prostitute and give as many people HIV and Hep C, which in my eyes makes me an immediate threat to the community."

McKay appeared before the Parole Board in March and again earlier this month and was denied an early release from prison on both occasions.

Her sentence ends in September and legally, she must be released.

She will be subject to a number of conditions including electronic monitoring for the first

six months after she leaves prison.

The Parole Board also banned McKay from entering or loitering near any schools, early childhood education centres, parks, libraries, swimming pools, other recreational facilities, churches or other areas specified by her probation officer, unless supervised by an approved adult.

Today McKay appeared in the High Court at Auckland after Corrections applied for an Extended Supervision Order.

ESOs are used to both monitor and manage the long-term risk posed by a high risk sex offender or a very high risk violent offender who is back in the community.

The application will be argued and likely determined in December and if granted, would come into effect after McKay's special release conditions expire.



"It's important to me that people know who he is," said an aunt of one child, who knows the offender as Rory Francis.

"It's like he's trying to hide his identity, who he is and what he has done.

"With this new identity no one knows what happened, and unless people know who he is they will not know about his crime and they have a right to know.



"I feel like he is trying to escape what happened, but we need to protect our children and the community - otherwise no one is the wiser."



Before she was recalled to prison, McKay told the Herald she was not a danger to the public.

"I know I'm not a risk to society any more," she said.

"I've been reformed."