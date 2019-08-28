Authorities have ordered a notorious sex offender with deteriorating mental capacity to live in a secure facility to protect the community - but are allowing him to return to the scene of his crimes on day visits.

His neighbours are furious and say it is "unacceptable" that the man who was recently before the courts for breaching an extended supervision, is allowed back near their kids.

Ronald Van Der Plaat, 84, has been before the courts since late 2017, but until recently, a suppression order prevented the Herald reporting on the case.

In 2000 he was jailed for 14 years for subjecting his daughter Tanjas Darke to "bizarre and depraved" sexual abuse between 1983 and 1992.

After Van Der Plaat was released from prison 2016 - after being paroled and recalled for breaching his conditions - the Department of Corrections granted an extended supervision order with full-time GPS monitoring and a ban on contact with anyone under 16.

However, in June 2017 he was charged with breaching that order after he was allegeldy seen by a number of people speaking to a young girl in the Te Atatu street where he was living.

As a result of the alleged breach, numerous residents sought or obtained trespass orders to keep Van Der Plaat away from their homes and children.

He was later charged with three further alleged breaches.

After more than two years before the courts, the case was resolved on Friday with Judge Noel Sainsbury deming Van Der Plaat unfit to enter a plea or stand trial due to his worsening dementia.

The original breached charge was stayed and Van Der Plaat was released from the court system.

The other three charges were withdrawn.

Van Der Plaat was in court for the hearing, supported by Charlotte Stravers, his ex wife and the mother of his daughter.

The former couple have always maintained their daughter was lying about the sexual abuse.

"Mr Van Der Plaat now has severe dementia; he will not recover," said Judge Sainsbury.

"There is a lack of pragmatic options… accordingly it is appropriate to make an order staying this charge.

Under the ESO - and as a result of the alleged breaches - Corrections had ordered Van Der Plaat to live full-time in a secure facility where he is monitored and can only leave during the day with a specifically approved caregiver.

A resident of the street where the alleged breaches occurred said those visits were "unacceptable" as he was using them to return to his home.

"It is sheer incompetence on the part of Corrections to allow him back to our neighbourhood," she said.

"I am angry that his rights take precedence over the safety of our kids… (it) beggars belief after all that has occurred since his last release from prison.

"All residents of the street, particularly those of us with children, are once again on high alert.

"That we should be exposed again to this level of stress is inexcusable."

Corrections Deputy National Commissioner Andy Milne acknowledged the concerns of the victim's mother said the safety of the public the department's "top priority".

He said Van Der Plaat was being "closely monitored" to ensure he did not breach the conditions of the ESO which included not approaching, entering or remaining in any area that children are likely to congregate in.

He has a night curfew and must comply with the GPS monitoring.

Milne said the sex offender was visited "regularly" by Corrections staff, there was "regular liaison" with his support people and caregivers and he was the subject of monthly multi disciplinary team meetings.

"We have an obligation to safely manage offenders in the community when they can no longer lawfully be detained in prison, and at present there are no conditions restricting Mr van der Plaat visiting his house," he said.

"However, due to his health, he is always accompanied."

Milne said Corrections staff would be contacting Van Der Plaat's West Auckland neighbours to discuss their concerns and outline what measures were in place to ensure their safety.