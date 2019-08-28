Authorities have ordered a notorious sex offender with deteriorating mental capacity to live in a secure facility to protect the community - but are allowing him to return to the scene of his crimes on day visits.

His neighbours are furious and say it is "unacceptable" that the man who was recently before the courts for breaching an extended supervision, is allowed back near their kids.

Ronald Van Der Plaat, 84, has been before the courts since late 2017, but until recently, a suppression order prevented the Herald reporting on the case.

In 2000 he was jailed for 14 years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.