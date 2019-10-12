Dear Auckland,

Thank you for the privilege of again representing you and this city as mayor.

Over the next three years we will build on the foundations we have laid to make our city world class and inclusive.

We will continue to invest strongly in our transport infrastructure, in the City Rail Link, Light Rail, busways, arterial roads, cycle and walkways to decongest our city and give people choices in transport modes.

We will keep up our rate of building new homes to meet demand and also cater for the vulnerable, working with government to build more social homes and remove the blight of homelessness from our city.

We will review and reform our Council Controlled Organisations to improve public trust and confidence in them.

Climate change will be a focus, as we tackle carbon emissions to protect the world we leave to our children. We will push forward plans for clean electric and hydrogen vehicles.

We will move to stop wastewater flowing onto our beaches and harbours, create more community recycling centres, plant more native trees and act to control kauri dieback and preserve native bird species by eradicating predators.

We will celebrate 2021 the year in which our city will be in the international spotlight as we host the Americas Cup and APEC, Matatini and the Women's World Cups for Rugby and Cricket.

And we will keep up our efforts to reduce waste and duplication and achieve value for money in providing services to the people of Auckland.

By all of us working together, mayor, councillors, local boards, communities and individuals we will work to make our fantastic city an even better place, live, work and enjoy.