A hard-fought battle in Hasting's Flaxmere Ward ended with a simple gesture - a hongi between the suburb's two elected representatives.

Newcomer, and Labour-backed candidate, Peleti Oli came out on top, breaking the tight twosome of Henare O'Keefe and Jacoby Poulain.

The latter pair, who have worked together since 2010, has campaigned as one during this year's election.

Preliminary results released today, just after 1.30pm, showed Oli won by 1046, ousting Poulain.

Just 46 votes separate O'Keefe, who came in second, and Poulain who, as it stands, came in third and is currently no longer a Hastings District Councillor.

