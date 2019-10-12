On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Both are committed to ensuring the suburb reaches its full potential. Together, they shared sentiments, thanking and blessings for one another.
Speaking to Oli, O'Keefe said: "I will never bulls**t you, I will honour my word to you, and you have my love and my trust, and that's just the way it will be. If others want to play games, let them be because we ain't."
Finding out he had become a councillor was "overwhelming", Oli says.
"I was quite shocked but what I always say with the leadership that we have always had over the years, it's a privilege to work alongside Henare and the amazing things he's done for the community already."