Alex Walker re-elected Mayor of Central Hawke's Bay

With more than 4,000 votes ahead of her rival, Alex Walker has been re-elected as Central Hawke's Bay's mayor.

She won 4,583 votes. Her challenger, and new candidate for the district, Darcie Meremere Tū Ahiahi Scowen came in with 307 votes.

Walker's re-election makes her the third female Mayor in Hawke's Bay this election after Napier was won by Kirsten Wise and Hastings re-elected Sandra Hazlehurst.

The voter return was 51.69 per cent, being 5,123 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Central Hawke's Bay is represented by nine elected members which includes a Mayor, and eight Councillors representing two wards; the Ruataniwha Ward and the Aramoana / Ruahine Ward, each with four seats.

In August, four councillors took uncontested positions to represent CHB's Ruataniwha Ward, leaving just the four Aramoana / Ruahine Ward seats and mayoralty up for grabs.

Councillors Tim Chote, Kelly Annand and Gerard Minehan, all current sitting councillors, retained their positions uncontested. They are joined by a new face Exham Wichman, born and bred in Otane and now living in Waipukurau.

Six candidates competed for the four available seats in the Aramoana / Ruahine Ward - Darcie Meremere Tū Ahiahi Scowen, Kate Taylor, Tim Aitken, Jerry Greer, Hirani Maaka and Brent Muggeridge.

The highest polling candidate was Kate Taylor with 1,976 votes, followed by returning councillor, Tim Aitken with 1,719 votes, Jerry Greer with 1,701 votes, and Brent Muggeridge with 1,578.

If confirmed on Thursday this will bring three new faces to the council table for the next triennium.

Speaking to Hawke's Bay Today, Walker said: "I'm incredibly humbled by the confidence that my community has shown in me".

She said she was "really looking forward" to the fresh team that has been elected.

"It's been an absolute privilege to serve my community over the last term and I cannot wait to continue my work as Mayor for this beautiful district in the next triennium," she said.