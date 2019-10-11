READ MORE:

A person is dead after a crash between a truck and a car in Horowhenua last night, police say.

A second person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries following the crash at the intersection of State Highway 57 and Marinoto Rd, 3km south of Shannon.

The crash occurred about 10.15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquiries were ongoing, police said.