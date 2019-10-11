Police are searching Napier for a sticky-fingered thief after 80 beehive boxes were stolen from a local business.

Police are asking for public assistance for help in the search.

The boxes were taken from Edmundson St in Onekawa on Wednesday about 3.30pm.

Police said a white-wash ute arrived at Beagles Bees on Wednesday, and loaded up the 82 bee boxes, each containing a number of frames but no honey or bees, on to the ute and covered the tray with a tarpaulin.

The ute, possibly a Ford Courier or Mazda, had taped-over number plates.

Police say it is a big loss for a local business.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the boxes is asked to contact Hastings Police on 105.

It is not the first time this year someone has stolen beehives in Hawke's Bay,

In June a man was sentenced to 200 hours of community work after stealing $2000 worth of honey and bees from Arataki Honey.