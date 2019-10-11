A Napier family says a "heartbreaking" new immigration policy will make it impossible to bring their parents to New Zealand.

Patrick and Doris Boucher say they have spent the past seven years of their lives in limbo.

For six months of the year they're about 18 metres away from New Zealand shores, living on a sailing boat docked in Ahuriri, and for the other six months they live 18,000km away in Germany.

They already have their two sons, married to New Zealanders, living in Napier with their children.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway on Monday announced the Government would, from February

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.