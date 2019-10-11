Napier's new mayor has been announced, with Kirsten Wise winning the top spot.

Wise beat Chris Tremain, David Hannay and Steve Gibson.

With 95 per cent of the vote counted, Wise had 12 757 votes, over 8000 more than Chris Tremain, who came in second.

Wise said it all felt a bit surreal.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the result."

"To win so conclusively and to really know that I've got that community mandate, now to move forward is awesome."

She said her next step would be to meet with councillors next week.

"There's a few things I just want to get stuck into as quickly as possible, so I will be looking forward to meeting with the new council as soon as possible next week."

She said it had been a really good, clean, enjoyable campaign.

"All four of us just got stuck in and it was good to have so many events that we got an opportunity to go out and talk to the community."

"I just congratulate all of them for putting their hat in the ring and getting stuck into it."

Tremain said he wanted to congratulate Wise.

"She ran a strong campaign and deserves the win."

"I wish her and the new council all the best for the next three years."

The council includes new councillors Hayley Browne in the Ahuriri Ward, Sally Crown and Greg Mawson in Nelson Park and Ronda Chrystal and Nigel Simpson in Taradale.

Returning councillors are Keith Price in Ahuriri, Annette Brosnan and Richard McGrath in Onekawa-Tamatea, Maxine Boag and Api Tapine in Nelson Park, and Graeme Taylor and Tania Wright in Taradale.

Napier saw an increased voter turnout from 2016, at 47.26 per cent, up from 43.85 per cent in 2016.

The return is similar to the last contested mayoral election in 2013, which had a turn out of 47.76 per cent.