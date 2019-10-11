COMMENT:

The little ship making its way around the northern coasts of New Zealand this month should be celebrated everywhere she goes. She is a replica of the ship that 250 years ago literally put New Zealand on the map.

Granted, it was a European map. Polynesian explorers had discovered these islands centuries earlier. But British Naval Lieutenant James Cook's 1769 expedition on Endeavour gave New Zealand shape and identity to the rest of the world by charting it in ink on paper.

Endeavour's voyage did much more. It gave Britain an interest in Australia and New Zealand that led

