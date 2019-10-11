Extra security was added to the parliamentary committee hearing submissions on abortion law reform this week after a serious threat was made against a Christchurch-based MP.

The chair of the Abortion Legislation Committee, Labour MP Ruth Dyson, declined to comment on who the threat was made against, but the Herald understands it was Wigram MP and senior Cabinet Minister Megan Woods.

A spokesman for Woods said he would not comment on any matter relevant to the security of Woods or her staff.

Dyson said a man made the threat during the committee's hearings in Auckland on Tuesday.

"Security came to

