Typhoon Hagibis, which the US military's forecasting agency has put on par with a Category 5 hurricane, is approaching Japan's main island of Honshu.
Jacinda Ardern
Let me be perfectly clear about Typhoon Hagibis. It's a very complex situation. It's got many, many variables, among them rain.
Now what we have to understand about rain is that it's precipitative. It falls down. So it's my understanding that rain does indeed have the potential, the very real potential, to get things – including people, I may add – wet.
It's important that we don't talk ourselves into a downturn just because it suits some people's negative narrative.
It's true that the Government's bumper $7.5 billion surplus puts us in a strong position to step in on a rainy day, but that day may never come – and that's true, too, of Typhoon Hagibis.
Straits Times of Singapore
One of the most violent typhoons ever on record is threatening the Tokyo metropolitan area this weekend, forcing the cancellation of two key Rugby World Cup matches, All Blacks vs Italy, and England vs France.
Tournament director Alan Gilpin said, "We've taken the very difficult but, we think, right decision to cancel matches. We have no regrets. People's lives are at stake. Typhoon Hagibis is a very serious weather event."
The Guardian
Not since the late, great Jonah Lomu burst on to the scene in South Africa in 1995 has a larger shadow loomed over the competition.
Steve Hansen
Is it frustrating? Of course it is. But the reality is we can't control the weather. Do we charge on and put people's lives at risk? Or do we make a decision around making sure people are safe? It's a no-brainer.
I won't say what I was about to say, but a man from America could have even made this decision.
Donald Trump
Typhoon Hagibis? Fake news. It's just a bit of rain and that never hurt anyone. If it was me, I'd go outside. I'd go outside and stay outside. Everything is beautiful.