Typhoon Hagibis, which the US military's forecasting agency has put on par with a Category 5 hurricane, is approaching Japan's main island of Honshu.

Jacinda Ardern

Let me be perfectly clear about Typhoon Hagibis. It's a very complex situation. It's got many, many variables, among them rain.

Now what we have to understand about rain is that it's precipitative. It falls down. So it's my understanding that rain does indeed have the potential, the very real potential, to get things – including people, I may add – wet.

