On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Johnson lives at Parkhaven Flats, Hastings and he has lived there for the past seven years.
There are 29 units there and Johnson is well-known for his cooking, amongst all the residents.
Johnson worked as a cook for 40-plus years and his cooking took him as far as Australia.
"I did my apprenticeship as a pastry cook in Masterton. I went to Australia and worked at The Australian Club under a Polish cook."
He self-deprecatingly describes himself as a "basic cook" but worked at the Grand Hotel in Wellington for five years, at Newman College-University of Melbourne where he fed 220 university students and most recently as a cook at Mary Doyle Retirement Village, Wellington among other kitchens.
But it was his time as a cook at a Mary Doyle retirement home which he enjoyed the most, before retiring at 68.