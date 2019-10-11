Hastings man Peter Johnson, 74, retired as a cook seven years ago but every week, at least once a week, he cooks up a feast for fellow council flat residents.

To attract everyone's attention, once Johnson finishes cooking, he bangs on his pot or pan and sings out "bring your plates, bring your bowls" and they all flock to his doorway.

He's a fan of making pasta dishes, vegetable bakes and rolls and he quite enjoys making the likes of apple crumbles or the occasional pear cake.

Retired cook Peter Johnson inspects his vegetable bake before he dishes it up for his fellow council residents. Photo / Warren Buckland
"My style of cooking is to chuck in a bit of this, chuck

