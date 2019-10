A person has died in a two vehicle crash near Queenstown.

The crash is understood to have happened on State Highway 6 near the Kawerau Bridge.

St John said two ambulances went to the crash and treated one patient, who died.

A police spokeswoman said officers had only just arrived at the scene and could not yet provide further updates.

Advertisement

She said traffic measures would be put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.