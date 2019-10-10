

The woman who was killed while cycling down by Marine Parade on Tuesday was Tangiwai Lyola Cotter.

The 80-year-old died at the scene of the crash which occurred at 11am in the northbound lane of Marine Parade, just north of the Ellison St intersection at the southern seafront entrance to the city.

It was the 13th fatal crash to occur on Hawke's Bay roads this year and was the third in just over a fortnight.

It was also the second fatal cycling crash in the region this year. Jason Mou, 13, died after being hit by a van in Hastings back in January.

Cycle Aware Hawkes Bay Spokesperson Gavin Scoble said although the region has a reputation for safe cycling, work needs to continue to make it safer.

"Hawke's Bay has a great reputation for safe cycling on the trail and iWay networks, but both local councils need to be moving faster to make city routes safer for everyday cyclists."

Although they didn't know the cyclist or circumstances involved he noted that the intersection has been an issue for cyclist for some time.

"The Ellison Street/Marine Parade/State Highway 51 intersection has been identified in the past as needing to be significantly improved for cyclists," Scoble said.

"But there are many intersections and stretches of road throughout Napier and Hastings where cyclists feel unsafe."

A tribute for Cotter near where the accident occurred. Photo / Warren Buckland

Scoble says the cycle trails mean lots of people are starting or returning to recreational cycling but many clearly do not feel confident enough or that it is safe enough to mix it with motor vehicles on local roads.

"The trails are generally safe but our local roads are often sketchy, even for confident cyclists. We need more separated cycleways not painted roads.

"Paint is not protection," Scoble said.

"We are keen to see real progress towards making our cities safer for all cyclists."

Acting Road Policing Manager for Eastern District Inspector Dean Clifford said that when it comes to using the roads everyone needs to be vigilant.

"Even in the busiest intersections they can be made safer with people either motorists, cyclists or pedestrians keeping an eye out for each other," Clifford said.

As a cyclist himself, Clifford said he knows the hazards they face on the roads.

"Coming into the summer months it does get busier and busier with more bikes coming out on to the roads and although we do have great cycle ways and great places to ride, it is on the road where these accidents are happening and it's where they need to be improved."