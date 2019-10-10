The woman who was killed while cycling down by Marine Parade on Tuesday was Tangiwai Lyola Cotter.

Family and friends have paid tribute to the 80-year-old as a woman who was always full of "love, light and laughter".

Her family posted on Simplicity Bereavement Services' Facebook page on Thursday, saying Cotter's whanau were "the centre of her world".

Friends of hers from Hei Taniwha, a cultural tutor group dedicated to Maori/Pasifika students at Fraser High School in Hamilton where she used to work also shared their condolences.

Tangiwai Lyola Cotter, 80, was the cyclist killed on Marine Parade in Napier on Tuesday. Photo / Facebook

"She is a special part of Hei Taniwha, her joy, aroha, manaaki, laughter and sense of fun have been key parts to making Hei Taniwha what it is."

Mrs Cotter died at the scene of the crash which occurred at 11am in the northbound lane of Marine Parade, just north of the Ellison St intersection at the southern seafront entrance to the city.

She was the third eldest of eight children to Wharewhiti and Hana Lyola Cotter and was the mother of four boys and three girls, as well as the grandmother to 47 mokopuna (grandchildren) and 30 great mokopuna.

A service for her will be held at the Bridge Pa church at 10am on Monday and until then she will lay at 10 Lowry Terrace in Napier.

A tribute for Cotter near where the accident occurred. Photo / Warren Buckland

The accident was the 13th fatal crash to occur on Hawke's Bay roads this year and was the third in just over a fortnight.

It was also the second fatal cycling crash in the region this year. Jason Mou, 13, died after being hit by a van in Hastings back in January.

Cycle Aware Hawkes Bay Spokesperson Gavin Scoble said although the region has a reputation for safe cycling, work needs to continue to make it safer.

"Hawke's Bay has a great reputation for safe cycling on the trail and iWay networks, but both local councils need to be moving faster to make city routes safer for everyday cyclists."

He noted that the intersection has been an issue for cyclist for some time.

"The Ellison Street/Marine Parade/State Highway 51 intersection has been identified in the past as needing to be significantly improved for cyclists," Scoble said.

"But there are many intersections and stretches of road throughout Napier and Hastings where cyclists feel unsafe."

Acting Road Policing Manager for Eastern District Inspector Dean Clifford said when it comes to using the roads everyone needs to be vigilant.

"Even in the busiest intersections they can be made safer with people either motorists, cyclists or pedestrians keeping an eye out for each other," Clifford said.