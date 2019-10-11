COMMENT

Does everyone remember Steven Joyce's $11.7 billion hole? I wonder how it tallies with the Labour Government delivering a surplus of $7.5b, the highest since the global finance crisis . . . The Government recently opened its books to show that more people are in paid employment, being paid more and businesses are making more money. So I guess the sky didn't fall in when Labour took office.

This surplus will give the Government the opportunity to affect significant change for New Zealand families. It's a good sign and one that comes with the unexpected bonus of a side

