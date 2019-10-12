On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
She couldn't fulfil the duties of councillor even if elected and would have to force a costly byelection, prompting her to launch an unusual 'don't vote for me' campaign.
Oops
Further south, Julian Lee's name is also on the ballot for the Mackenzie District mayoralty after the Seven Sharp journalist joined the race in a story to highlight the lack of nominations in local body elections, but then missed the deadline to withdraw.
A four-way contest for the mayoral chains, including strong challenges from a former deputy mayor and a sitting deputy mayor, wasn't enough to put the wind up long-time Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt.
Never one to follow convention, the activist-turned-concrete contractor-turned public servant spurned last minute campaigning for a family holiday in Auckland the week before voters decided his fate.
Giggle-boards
He's got the toothy grin down pat, and a memorable slogan, but if elected Frank might've been the first mayor happy to drink from the toilet bowl.
Winner for most laidback message went to Mark Sheaff, who gate-crashed the Tauranga local elections — he's not a candidate — with a billboard showing him mid-snooze and a platform of "I'll do my best, but I can't promise anything".