A jokester from West Auckland has created a splash after posting up a local election billboard asking residents to vote for Animal from The Muppets.

In a billboard posted along a road in Swanson, Animal is seen "entering" the electoral race with the words "Vote Animal, you're going to get a muppet anyway" plastered across the bottom.

Numerous locals have snapped a photo of the billboard and praised Animal for "keeping it real" in a time where trust in politicians and local representatives is waning.

"Truest thing I've seen on a billboard," one local man said.

Advertisement

Another wrote: "So deserving of the win".

"I vote Dr Teeth and The Electric Mayhem for the Licensing Trust," one woman joked.

West Auckland has a new 'candidate'. Photo / Facebook

The last day to send your voting papers in the post is Tuesday October 8, although Animal won't be in contention.

Should you miss the October 8 deadline, you can still drop them in a ballot box at any library or service centre before midday, Saturday 12 October.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Local elections 2019: The quiet war in Waitematā

• Mayors, councillors confirmed month before local election voting even opens

• Pretend Tauranga council election billboard goes viral as Kiwis praise 'honest campaign'

• Premium - Local elections: Sparks fly in final Tauranga City Council mayoral debate

The billboard comes just days after a Tauranga local put up a joke billboard pretending to be running for council.

Mark Sheaff has gate-crashed the Tauranga local elections, earning praise for a humorous take on candidate billboards with the catchphrase "I'll do my best but I can't promise anything".

A 'local council' billboard in Tauranga has gone viral on social media as Kiwis across the country have praised the man's "voteworthy" campaign.

The man behind the billboard was reluctant to speak to the Herald about his faux election campaign but agreed the billboard had proved a hit.

Advertisement

"It has obviously hit a chord with a whole bunch of different characters," he said.

Regardless the "honest" campaign has still won the votes of Kiwis.

"Since honesty is in short supply nowadays I respect that billboard," one person wrote.

Another agreed: "Most truthful thing I've ever heard a politician say to be honest."

"Shame he is not running, I bet he would get quite a few votes," another person wrote.