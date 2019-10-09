A bus has collided with a "parklet" in Dunedin's CBD only a matter of weeks after it was converted from a bus stop.

Dunedin resident Liam McIlvanney shared an image of the crash on George St on Twitter this morning.

It is unclear if anyone was sitting in the parklet, which is on the road, at the time of the crash.

Comment is being sought from Dunedin City Council which recently installed it in place of an unused bus stop.

Advertisement

It appeared there was not significant damage to the parklet, but a slice was taken out of the side of the bus.

The collision comes after the council announced late last month three "parklets" had been installed in Dunedin's CBD in disused bus stops, with plans to install two more.

When they were announced, some on social media questioned the safety of sitting in a park on a main thoroughfare.

The parklet installations are part of a series of "trials and activations" for the George St redevelopment under the Dunedin City Council's central city plan.

Relax in the soothing, pastoral ambiance of Dunedin’s on-street parklets... Oh, wait. pic.twitter.com/pRQgyuUknc — Liam McIlvanney (@LiamMcIlvanney) October 8, 2019

Council urban designer Luke McKinlay said the smokefree parklets - small seating or green spaces - would provide spaces for people to sit, relax, and enjoy the city.

They were made off site, using a range of materials including steel and wood, before being installed. They can be relocated if necessary.

READ MORE:

• Canterbury police incident: Man arrested after claiming bus was 'full of explosives'

• Premium - Changes afoot as Tauranga's big bus shake up fails to deliver

McKinlay said the structures were likely to remain in place until permanent streetscape works were undertaken as part of the planned George St upgrade. The parklet on Princes St might be in place longer, as it would not be affected by the George St works.

Advertisement

The cost of the five parklets was about $167,000 in total.