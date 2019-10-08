Air NZ passengers have faced long queues this morning after the airline struck problems with its computer network.

At Auckland Airport just one computer was operating at 6.30am - with anyone requiring special assistance forced to join a lengthy queue.

The self-service check-in terminals were working correctly, a passenger told the Herald. They were told the airline was experiencing a computer network problem.

The queue at the Special Assistance desk at Auckland.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed the issue and said systems were restored at about 6.45am.

She said it was estimated the issue lasted for between 10 to 15 minutes.

Passengers could experience a bit of a backlog as a result, but no delays were expected on this morning's flights in and out of Auckland.