New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters says he is not worried about the leaking of confidential party information and is brushing off concerns it will dampen spirits ahead of the party's annual meeting next week.

Speaking to the Herald, Peters questioned if the information – which has been provided to media – was a leak, or if it was, in fact, a "breach in our security".

Nevertheless, Peters – also the Deputy Prime Minister – said he was not concerned about the leaks "in any shape or form".

On Friday, the Herald and other media were leaked a raft of documents revealing internal discontent about the way the party ran the last election campaign and coalition negotiations.

Advertisement

The emails showed that members were upset with Peters for planning to take legal action against National Party figures before coalition negotiation began.

The leak showed senior NZ First MP Tracey Martin firing back at the members, saying she was "deeply disappointed" by the comments.

Today, the Herald and other media reported another leak, which revealed a highly confidential list of party members and a complaint alleging that local members were ignored in the selection of the 2017 Tamaki candidate.

It also included a mock-up of hoardings which the source said had been intended for the 2017 campaign, but was vetoed "because of racist implications".

The slogan was: "It's about you, not them".

When contacted about the leaks this afternoon, Peters brushed them off.

"It will have no effect on our convention coming up at all," he said.

The party's annual convention begins on October 18.

Advertisement

"It will have no effect on the enthusiasm or the people there, or any such matter."

Asked if he had a message to the person who was potentially leaking the information, Peters said: "Not [one] that he was going to relay to the newspaper or to the media."

But he did say New Zealand First would "deal with" the situation.

"It could be one person, it could be a breach of security – which isn't the first time political parties have had their securities breached," he said.