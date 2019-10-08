More than 200 transcripts of meetings and interviews carried out by the Commerce Commission have been stolen during a burglary, sparking serious security concerns.

The documents - many of which are confidential - were on a computer belonging to an external provider that was stolen during a break in.

The commission was informed of the theft of the documents, which date back several years, last week.

The information on the stolen computer does not include any documents or general consumer complaints provided to the Commission.

The Commerce Commission is working with Police to recover the computer and sensitive information in it.

It has also severed its contract with the external provider who put the information at risk.

