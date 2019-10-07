A cyclist has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on Marine Parade, Napier.

The incident happened in clear and sunny conditions just after 11am in the northbound lane of Marine Parade, just north of the Ellison St intersection at the southern seafront entrance to the city.

The cyclist, understood to be a woman, died at the scene and a serious crash investigation began, resulting in detours for traffic, heavier than normal because of the school holidays and the open attracts of Marine Parade.

Northbound traffic diverted was being diverted across a railway crossing through Ellison St to the SH51 (formerly SH2) route on Georges Dr to the north and McGrath St into the city.

The remains of a bicycle struck by a car on Marine Parade on Tuesday.

Southbound traffic from Ellison St was also being diverted onto Te Awa Ave and the northbound lane remain closed to traffic two hours after the incident.

Police, understood to be interviewing motorists who witnessed the incident, asked that motorists continue to avoid the area. An officer also visited visitors in a designated freedom camping area on the seafont side of the road.

This is the third serious crash within the last week that has occured in the area.

On Monday at 10.10pm a woman crashed into a tree on Creagh St suffering serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

And last Friday three woman were all taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after a crash at the intersection of SH51 and Awatoto Rd.

Two teenage girls escaped serious injuries while a woman in her 40s remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The fatality is at least the 13th on involving incidents on Hawke's Bay roads this year. The 2018 toll at the same date was 14.

