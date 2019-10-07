COMMENT:

Free speech absolutism is threatening to storm our universities. But like other bad ideas, this is precisely where it should be snuffed out.

Universities are not spheres of free, unregulated speech. As the liberal philosopher Bernard Williams once noted, "People cannot come in from outside, speak when they feel like it, make endless irrelevant, or insulting, interventions, and so on; they cannot invoke a right to do so, and no one thinks that things would go better in the direction of truth if they could."

On the contrary, academic speech is highly regulated – and usually for good reason.

