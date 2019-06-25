COMMENT:

How did we get to this point? How did two of our most outspoken politicians on the issue of free speech – the Greens' Golriz Ghahraman, and Act's David Seymour – end up seemingly diametrically opposed to each other, and battling over what types of speech should be permitted?

The question is all the more important because both of these MPs are highly intelligent individuals who are passionate about the welfare of the country, and both are completely sincere in the stances they hold.

So why do we repeatedly manage the free speech issue so poorly, and how is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: