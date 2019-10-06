A young mum found dead in Whanganui is being remembered through a Givealittle page for her two young sons and a planned march about violence against women.

Feona Kotahi Marie McKay-Patea's death is being treated as a homicide investigation after her body was found in a home in the coastal suburb of Castlecliff on Thursday.

Family members raising money for her sons on a Givealittle page titled "Justice for our Feona" said McKay-Patea died violently.

"She was a kind and gentle 23 year old mother of 2 young boys. Her sons have been left motherless."

"We are asking the country to support her boys and support their future."

McKay-Patea's aunt Kiritahi Firmin, founder of the Kimiora Trust which supports families affected by suicide and domestic violence, said her niece was the second Whanganui woman to die violently in the past four months.

"Young women have been taken through violence and that is unjust, that is not fair, and so there was a call for arms to our community, our leadership, our management, to say what are our leaders doing to help us," she said.

"We want to call out to our community to say this cannot happen, it's happening too many times, and we are not doing enough to stop it."

Firmin said her niece grew up in Whanganui and her two sons, both under 6, were being supported by her Ngā Paerangi iwi based at Kaiwhaiki Marae about 2km out of the town, where her tangi will take place tomorrow.

"She had a strong family based around here. Our people at Kaiwhaiki are very strong, that is why we are strongly together as an iwi," Firmin said.

"She comes from a quiet, humble family. For this to happen to her was a big shock to all the family.

"She was not a drug taker, she didn't smoke. She was a dedicated mother."

She said money raised through Givealittle would be placed into a trust fund for the two boys.

"The family is looking after the boys. We have a big family, we will make sure that those boys are protected."

Firmin said the Kimiora Trust had been unable to get funding for a programme called Wāhine Ora which it had developed for women caught up in domestic violence.

"We are investing in overseas models that do not work, that are not kaupapa Māori models with kaupapa Māori facilitators," she said.

"It's time for us to stand up. We will be marching, we will be taking this to Parliament."

A Police spokeswoman said police "expect to be in a position to officially release the name of the woman whose body was found in a Lee St, Whanganui property in the next few days".

Police earlier said they found the body of a woman on Lee St in Castlecliff at about 11.20am on October 3, while making inquiries about a missing person.

Police then cordoned off the house and spent the day there on Friday after originally describing the death as unexplained. The inquiry was upgraded to a homicide investigation on Saturday.