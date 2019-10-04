In March this year, the iconic Girl Guide biscuits went on sale at stalls around New Zealand for the final time.

It was the end of an era. After all, the biscuits had been sold in New Zealand for more than 60 years.

Now they're back. This time, on supermarket shelves.

There's only one downside: the biscuits are only on sale for a limited time.

Countdown has announced it is stocking the Griffin's original girl guide biscuits as of earlier this week.

The original plain flavour is available in Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores across New Zealand for a limited time.

The chocolate biscuit will not be available.

A spokesperson for Countdown told Stuff that a dollar from every pack sold would be donated to Girl Guiding NZ.

If the biscuits prove popular, there is a chance they will return to shelves next year.

GirlGuiding New Zealand announced it would stop selling the biscuits in May 2018, saying it was looking forward to concentrating on its core purpose – empowering girls and young women.

"Our vision is that all girls and young women are valued, inspired and empowered to take action to change their world and become leaders in their community," GirlGuiding NZ chief executive Susan Coleman said.

"By focusing on growing our membership we hope to make Guiding available to more New Zealand girls and grow the numbers of confident, adventurous girls who are ready to be tomorrow's leaders."