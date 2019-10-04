A body has been found in a small motorboat in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Police officers at the scene have confirmed that one man is dead and another man was found with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The police said the man's body was located in a damaged boat at the Pilot Quay shore area of Mount Maunganui around 7.50am.

The police said they would be making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Advertisement

The popular base walking track around Mauao is still open and plenty of Saturday morning walkers are walking past the scene and looking down onto the beach, where a small motorboat is lying on the sand.

Police said they were still working to notify the family.

The small motorboat found in Mount Maunganui this morning with a body onboard. Photo / George Novak

More to come.