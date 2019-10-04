A 26-year-old Christchurch man will appear in court charged with the murder of a Canterbury dairy farm worker.

Tony Waldron was found dead in his Rakaia home at Gardiners Rd on September 18, sparking an extensive police investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested praised the investigation team but said inquiries were still ongoing.

"The investigation into Tony's death is far from over and there is still a lot of work for us to do," he said.

"Our thoughts are very much with the Waldron family at this time and we are

committed to providing them with the answers to Tony's death."

Quested earlier said Waldron was a much-loved husband and father of two young girls who were devastated by his death.

Shortly after Waldron's death police teams combed the Rakaia farm where he lived, including checking irrigation and effluent ponds at the site.