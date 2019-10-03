Police officers investigating a second sexual assault claim during a high-profile manhunt say the report was false.

Auckland City Police Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police have made significant progress with regards to two reported sexual assaults in Auckland City late last month.

As a result of inquiries, police are no longer investigating a reported second incident in Blockhouse Bay as "we have now established that this report was false", he said.

"With regards to the first incident in Mt Roskill, the 62-year-old male charged in relation to this matter is next expected to appear in Auckland District Court on 18 October 2019.

"Police always encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to come forward and these complaints will be treated seriously and with urgency.

"This is evidenced by how these cases have been handled by Auckland Police."

Police were not in a position to add anything further at this time, he said.