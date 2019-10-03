Three people have been injured in a crash that saw one car hit the Valentines building in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on the corner of Amohau and Fenton Sts about 9.20pm yesterday.

She said three people were moderately injured, although two were able to be assessed on-site.

The other was transported to hospital, she said.

Advertisement

One of the vehicles knocked into the Valentines building and council was advised, she said.

A council contractor deemed the building "okay and structurally sound", she said.

There were road blockages around the scene and traffic management was put in place, she said.