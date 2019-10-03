Gun City owner David Tipple is set to have a private dinner with NZ First leader Winston Peters and MP Shane Jones after winning a fundraiser auction.

Contacted soon after his final bid of $7350 won a dinner with the pair on TradeMe, Tipple said it would be a good opportunity to talk to "the boss" Winston Peters.

It comes as the Government tries to pass a second tranche of gun law reforms which are strongly opposed by Tipple.

Those reforms are set to see some pressure go on NZ First from the sporting and rural communities.

Tipple said he

