He hoped Peters and Jones would also allow him to take his wife Betsy and their six children.
"I've got sitting on my desk very proudly a photograph of my wife, me and the kids in John Key's office and I'd like to do the same."
His daughter Chloe Tipple, a New Zealand representative sports shooter, recently wrote a letter to the Prime Minister concerned the changes meant she could no longer use the AR-15 she used in competition.
Peters and Jones are yet to respond to requests for comment.
In the past, NZ First had resisted gun law reforms, but Peters threw its support behind the first tranche of reforms in March to ban military-style assault rifles and some ammunition types, saying the Christchurch mosque attacks had changed everything.
The second tranche of reforms, which tighten registration and impose bigger penalties for breaches, are now before a select committee.
The National Party supported the first lot of changes, but will not support the second, saying it was overly punitive on legitimate firearms users and would do little to clamp down on the gangs and criminals.
Tipple had urged lawmakers to move more slowly as it went through the gun reforms. His Gun City chain had sold four weapons to the accused gunman in the Christchurch attacks in a police-verified, online process.