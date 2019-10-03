Crowds of mesmerised onlookers have been treated to a whale of a show in Napier as a pod of orcas frolicked and fed along the shoreline.

Huw Taylor and his daughters Georgia, 11, and Samantha, 9, were part of the dozens of people down along the coast in Ahuriri watching the whales early on Thursday afternoon.

"It was truly amazing to see," Taylor said.

"We saw some pictures on social media and being the school holidays I grabbed the kids and we rushed down here to have a look."

The Orcas point on a show for the onlooking crowd as people hung around for over an hour to watch. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said they ended up following the two orcas for over an hour watching them make their along the front of West Quay and up and around Perfume Point.

"The kids loved it just watching the whales slowly swim along mucking around and blowing water at each other," he said.

Taylor said that although there were two hanging close to the shore line there was another three that out at the mouth of the port further in the bay.

Dozens of people gathered along the beach out front of Harding Rd to watch the Orcas. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The ones along the shore line felt so close, when we were at Perfume Point we couldn't have been more than 20 metres away," Taylor said.

People loved the action online as social media did its thing.

"We saw them in front of my parents place in Westshore as well," one comment read.

"Cute!! I love whales," another read.

While some people reflected on what a crazy week it has been for Hawke's Bay.

"It all happens in the Bay. Glorious photos."